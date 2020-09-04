'We Are Thankful and Grateful': TLC Reality Stars Say God Blessed Them with 14 Children

As a parent, do you think you have it tough trying to meet the needs of your children? Meet a couple who say they are "thankful" that God gave them 14 kids.

Karen and Deon Derrico and their kids are the stars of TLC's reality series "Doubling Down with the Derricos." The Derricos are the natural parents of quintuplets, triplets, two sets of twins, and singletons.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News, the couple said they didn't have a number in mind when deciding to have children. They left it open.

"It was actually not a number, per se, that we had. It wasn't like a set, like, 'We're going to have only 14 children," Karen said. "It was nothing like that. He asked me and I was like, 'I just wanted as many children as God blessed me to have,' and that left it open. So here we are now. We're thankful and grateful there's 14."

"We want this. This is a blessing for us. This is not your view of it. It's a blessing to us," Deon added.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories

While they thank God for His blessings, the couple has also endured some painful seasons along the path to 14. The Derricos often refer to their children Diez and Dior as "triplins" because they were triplets, but their brother, Carter, died a few hours after being born, QNews reports. So they consider them to be both triplets and twins.

Deon wrote on Instagram in March 2018 about the triplets, "These two little precious jewels are the last two born of the #DERRICO crew!! Triplins are what we call them, because they were born #Triplet boys, but one of them went to Jesus."

And in recent Instagram post, Deon and his family honored the passing of Chadwick Boseman, the "Black Panther" actor who died on Aug. 28 from colon cancer. The Derricos held a song and dance fest, using the James Brown song that Boseman sang when he portrayed Brown in the musical drama film "Get on Up" that was released in 2014.

The couple said, through all of life's ups and downs, they rely on their faith to get them through.

"Faith is also our core value," Deon told Fox News. "That's who we are… It's constantly shown in our deliverance and the way we do things naturally. We want to help others. This is just a blessing to be able to give the kind of help that we give and move our family. We want to help other families do the same with their households."

"Doubling Down with the Derricos" airs at 10:00 pm Eastern/9:00 pm Central Tuesdays on TLC.