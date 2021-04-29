Former Reality TV Star Joshua Duggar Arrested in Arkansas

Joshua Duggar, a former reality TV star from a large Christian family, was arrested Thursday in Arkansas.

KATV reported U.S. Marshals arrested Duggar, 33, on behalf of another law enforcement agency, and booked him into the Washington County jail, Thursday afternoon.

The charges are against Duggar are unknown at this time, Fox News reported.

TMZ reports that he is currently involved in a legal dispute after a lawsuit was filed against him for real estate fraud.

As CBN News reported Duggar and his parents and siblings previously starred in the TLC series "19 Kids and Counting." However, the series was canceled after reports surfaced that Duggar, the eldest son, was accused of molesting underage girls as a teenager.

In Touch magazine reported at the time that Duggar was investigated in 2006 for alleged misconduct when he was 14 years old. The police report didn't provide his name, but it provided his parents' names.

In the wake of the allegations, the Duggars released separate statements acknowledging 12 years ago they "went through one of the most difficult times of their lives."

At that time, Josh Duggar posted on Facebook, "Twelve years ago, as a young teenager, I acted inexcusably, for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret."

"I sought forgiveness from those I had wronged and asked Christ to forgive me and come into my life," he wrote. "I would do anything to go back to those teen years and take different actions. In my life today, I am so very thankful for God's grace, mercy, and redemption."

The family announced in 2016 that he had completed treatment for sex addiction, KATV reported.