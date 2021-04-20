Latest Episode of 'At Home With The Robertsons' Tackles Tough Questions About COVID-19 Vaccine Safety

In the latest episode of At Home With The Robertsons, Willie and Korie discuss the important topic of whether or not it's safe to get vaccinated for COVID-19 - a question weighing on the minds of many Americans.

The couple invited Dr. Michael Ayers, a frontline physician involved in the fight against COVID-19, to join in the conversation, along with a group of friends from their community in Monroe, Louisiana to speak about their concerns with the vaccine.

The episode is part of the new series launched by the Robertsons on April 5.

Because the vaccines were fast-tracked, one group participant asked Dr. Ayers if one COVID vaccine was better than the others on the market.

"I would recommend any of my family members to get any of them," he said. "I understand why people are nervous but it's incredible how we did it."

Willie explained that he sympathizes with people who are skeptical about getting the injection.

"I've seen millions of people get this vaccination and I know just because it's quicker doesn't mean it hasn't been as thought out. I think if you locked in on something, then you can get it done," he explained.

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Family friend Cody Robinson told the group that his wife is pregnant and due in July. They are both nervous about the safety of the vaccines.

"We've been talking with her doctor and she suggested that she might take them right now," Robinson said. "There's still questions and evidence that needs to come out. I'm just trying to find out a little bit more information before I actually pursue the choice of receiving the vaccine."

Dr. Ayers explained that there is currently no reason to suspect any vaccine "that doesn't use a live virus" will cause difficulty for a fetus.

"What we worry about is live-virus vaccines and that is not what this is. We know that the vaccine was incredibly safe in the short term. We know that the vaccine is incredibly efficacious and we know that you're at an increased risk of having bad things happen if you get COVID and you're pregnant."

Korie also expressed her concern over getting the vaccine since her daughter, Sadie, and daughter-in-law, Mary Kate are currently pregnant.

"I have been pro-vaccine and I want our grand-babies to get vaccinated and I'm not against vaccines but at this point with the pregnancy, I just don't know if they know enough," she said.

Dr. Ayers attempted to ease concerns by revealing that his wife is also pregnant and she is now vaccinated.

"We're in this together. This is a race. We're in a race against COVID to reach this magical herd immunity so that we're all protected," he concluded.

And local pastor Ottis Lenoir emphasized that he is eager for his congregation to feel safe enough to attend church again.

"Some are saying, 'Well I don't understand why I see people without their masks on.' And people without their masks on are saying 'Well why should I have to wear a mask?'" he said. "From my leadership perspective, we don't want to push people out of the church by being in disagreement with one another - we're asking all the people to wear a mask, and we have had some people to challenge us by saying 'The Bible says fear not, so why are we so afraid you got to wear a mask?'"

Lenoir added, "We're not afraid, but according to the scientists and the people that we listen to, that we respect, that are knowledgeable about this, that have studied this, they said if we do this we'll be better off - that's what we want. I'm ready for people to come back to church."

You can watch more of this episode and the full eight-week series for free on Facebook Watch. New episodes will be available every Monday and Thursday.