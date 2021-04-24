WWE Wrestler The Undertaker' Talks About His Spiritual Journey and 'Living Life for God'

WWE legend Mark Calaway, known as "The Undertaker," opened up about his spiritual journey to becoming a Christian and learning how to live his life according to God's purpose.

During an interview with Ed Young at the C3 Christian Conference, Calaway explained that he grew up in a Catholic family and believed in God, but his lifestyle didn't always reflect that.

"I've always believed in God I just didn't lead my life that way," he said. "I lived a pretty excessive lifestyle and I wasn't living my life for God."

Calaway, who recently announced his retirement from WWE, was a professional wrestler for 30 years. During that time he started dating fellow wrestler, Michelle McCool and the two were married.

He explained that Michelle had been attending Lake Hills Church in Austin, Texas, and asked him to join her one day.

Calaway said he was reluctant, believing that the "rafters are going to start shaking." He told his wife, "I believe in God, I'm good" but "it's not going to work."

But he was surprised that the experience was nothing like he had anticipated.

"I was thinking the pastor's going to see me and he's going to throw fire and brimstone right at me...and it wasn't nothing like that," Calaway said.

"I found myself being kind of tense and pensive to kind of leaning in and like, wow this is pretty cool. And that started my journey back to leading my life the way I should."

Calaway credits his wife's persistence for helping him find a better purpose in life.

"She wanted me to be the man that I could be and that has nothing to do with being The Undertaker. It was the start of me and my journey and realizing there was a whole nother part to life that I was missing out on."

He added, "I'm not perfect. I'm still in my process. I'm getting there but I spend a lot more time these days reading my Bible."