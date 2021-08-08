Fiji Men's Rugby Team Sing Worship Song 'We Have Overcome' After Winning Gold at Tokyo Olympics

The Fiji men's rugby team stood together to sing a gospel hymn after winning gold on July 28th at the Tokyo Olympics.

It was an emotional victory for the men who have spent months away from family while training for the Olympics. Fiji has struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic, preventing the players from returning home to avoid the risk of infection.

While standing in a circle, the men paid tribute to their country by singing "E Da SA Qaqa" which means "We Are Winners Because Of This World."

The lyrics included:

We have overcome

We have overcome

By the blood of the lamb

And the word of the Lord

We have overcome

Team captain Jerry Tuwai considered returning home to be with his children until coach Gareth Baber convinced him to stay. They won the gold medal ***BY beating New Zealand 27-12.

"I nearly jumped camp because I missed them," Tuwai said. "We've been away from our family for about five or six months. I think this one is special."

The heartfelt homage to their family and friends garnered thousands of likes, retweets, and comments from people who were moved by the message.

One Twitter user wrote, "Rejoice in the Lord always and we say rejoice .... Amen. Congratulations champs on your victory."

Another tweeted, "Even the strength to move the legs and hands comes from God. What an awesome moment of witnessing!"

"Glory and Praise to witness brothers in Christ...giving glory to our Lord and Saviour...Hallelujah," wrote one supporter.

And another user said the video "Gave me chills. Congratulations, brothers! To God be the glory!"

