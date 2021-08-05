Amy Grant on 40 Years of Making Music, Life After Surprise Open-Heart Surgery: 'I'm Glad to Be Alive'

Six-time Grammy winner Amy Grant is one of the pioneers of contemporary Christian music. Her career spans four decades and is still going strong.

With the return of live-audience performances, Amy is preparing to hit the road for a fall tour to celebrate a milestone in her music career.

2021 marks the thirtieth anniversary of the iconic album, Heart in Motion. The album launched her career to new heights and introduced audiences to hits like "Baby, Baby," "That's What Love is For," and "Every Heartbeat."

Amy sat down with CBN's Efrem Graham in her Nashville home to talk about the upcoming tour, her music, and her life after open-heart surgery last year.