Displaying 30+ Stories
Allow Ads
HomepageEntertainmentNews
CBNNews.com

Amy Grant on 40 Years of Making Music, Life After Surprise Open-Heart Surgery: 'I'm Glad to Be Alive'

08-05-2021
Efrem Graham
6266780171001
EGR1010_Amy_Grant_AM_v2_HD1080_0_408
Amy Grant
6266780171001

Six-time Grammy winner Amy Grant is one of the pioneers of contemporary Christian music. Her career spans four decades and is still going strong.

With the return of live-audience performances, Amy is preparing to hit the road for a fall tour to celebrate a milestone in her music career.

Click the box above to watch Efrem Graham's full interview with Amy Grant.

2021 marks the thirtieth anniversary of the iconic album, Heart in Motion. The album launched her career to new heights and introduced audiences to hits like "Baby, Baby," "That's What Love is For," and "Every Heartbeat."

Amy sat down with CBN's Efrem Graham in her Nashville home to talk about the upcoming tour, her music, and her life after open-heart surgery last year.

 

Did you know?

God is everywhere—even in the news. That’s why we view every news story through the lens of faith. We are committed to delivering quality independent Christian journalism you can trust. But it takes a lot of hard work, time, and money to do what we do. Help us continue to be a voice for truth in the media by supporting CBN News for as little as $1.

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories