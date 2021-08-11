Justin Bieber, Chandler Moore Sing 'You Are Enough' During Worship Session

Pop artist Justin Bieber and Chandler Moore of the Maverick City Music Collective released a worship video together Wednesday at Noon Pacific Time.

Bieber and Moore linked up to sing a medley of "Jireh/You Are Enough" and "How He Loves."

The duo have performed several songs together recently including, "Jireh," "How He Lives," and "Where Do I Fit In?" at venues located in Washington and California.

The musicians appear to connect emotionally and spiritually to the central theme of the song, God's love.

As CBN News has reported, Beiber, 27, has been outspoken about his Christian faith. In a wide-ranging interview with GQ last May, Bieber chronicled his struggles with fame and the fight for normalcy in his life. He credits his wife, Hailey, and his relationship with God for giving deeper meaning to his life that fame and fortune alone couldn't give him.

"He is grace," he says. "Every time we mess up, He's picking us back up every single time. That's how I view it. And so it's like, 'I made a mistake. I won't dwell in it. I don't sit in shame. But it actually makes me want to do better,' " Bieber told interviewer Zach Baron.

Baron writes that Bieber's friend, Chance the Rapper, explained without hesitation that God is the One who helps him and Bieber navigate a grinding industry.

"Both of us, our secret sauce is Jesus," Chance told the magazine. "Justin doesn't fake the funk. He goes to Jesus with his problems, he goes to Jesus with his successes. He calls me just to talk about Jesus."

The singer used to attend Hillsong, a church that had to fire one of its lead pastors for "moral failures" last year. He cautions against celebrity worship and putting trust in one person, instead of working on your own relationship with God.

"I think so many pastors put themselves on this pedestal," he told GQ. "And it's basically, church can be surrounded around the man, the pastor, the guy, and it's like, 'This guy has this ultimate relationship with God that we all want but we can't get because we're not this guy.' That's not the reality, though. The reality is, every human being has the same access to God."

