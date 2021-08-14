'Respect' Actor Marlon Wayans Says to 'Trust God' During Times of Trouble

Actor Marlon Wayans discussed the important role that faith plays in our life as we face difficult times.

He portrays Ted White, Aretha Franklin's first husband, in the new film "Respect" starring Jennifer Hudson.

During an interview with The Christian Post, Wayans noted that his character, as well as Franklin's, lived with a dark side but "those things don't define you" and "God gets you through" times of trouble.

"There is nothing that you can go through that you cannot get through," he told CP. "If you have God on your heart and you're in His hands, just know that He's protecting you."

He added, "Everything you go through is designed and made for you to be stronger. He's not trying to break you. He's only trying to make you. So stay strong in Spirit, and be grateful, even for the worst things that happened to you because they're making you stronger. Trust God."

Wayans said playing the character of White was complex in that he helped free Franklin from her controlling father yet to become her obsessed husband.

"He was the romantic lead, yet the villain," the actor explained. "I found it challenging but I led with love. His intention was to love her but he was just too damaged to complete the job and her best friend became her worst enemy and the thing that she was trying to run from."

White was Franklin's manager until she divorced him in 1969.

Wayans emphasized that he overcomes adversity by finding humor in certain situations and encourages others who are facing hardship to trust God.

"Always God first. Know that a lot of things that happened wonderful in the Bible came after something tragic," Wayans pointed out. "Those things don't define you. What defines you is how you get over those things, how you get through those things, that creates character."

Respect was released Friday and can be seen in select movie theatres.

