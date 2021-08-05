'The Kingdom of God': Sydney McLaughlin Takes Us All to Church After Winning Gold and Setting 400M World Record

After winning the gold medal and setting a world record Tuesday night in the women's 400-meter hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics, U.S. track star Sydney McLaughlin has responded via social media to her many fans in the United States and around the world by thanking God.

In a post to Instagram on Thursday, the devout Christian wrote a message of "submission and obedience to God," and included an image showing her draped in an American flag after her victory.

"Let me start off by saying, what an honor it is to be able to represent not only my country but also the kingdom of God," McLaughlin wrote. "What I have in Christ is far greater than what I have or don't have in life. I pray my journey may be a clear depiction of submission and obedience to God."

She pointed out that the heavenly Father "will make a way out of no way."

"Even when it doesn't make sense, even when it doesn't seem possible. He will make a way out of no way. Not for my own gratification, but for His glory," she continued. "I have never seen God fail in my life. In anyone's life for that matter."

McLaughlin reminded her followers that God's will is perfect.

"Just because I may not win every race, or receive every one of my heart's desires, does not mean God had failed. His will is PERFECT," she noted. "And He has prepared me for a moment such as this. That I may use the gifts He has given me to point all the attention back to Him."

McLaughlin ended her post with the following words:

"2x Olympian, Olympic Champion, World Record Holder

Thank. You. God."

Thousands of McLaughlin's followers have left messages of love and encouragement. As of Thursday, her Instagram post has received more than 262,000 likes.

One follower left this message: "Amazing!! You are a true light. Thank you Heavenly Father for allowing me to come across a sister in Christ who so faithfully serves. We are called to Love one another and rejoice in God. It's as simple as that!"

McLaughlin's bio on her Instagram page has just one line – "Jesus saved me" with an emoji of a heart.

After her gold medal victory Tuesday night, McLaughlin said it's all about "just trusting the process and giving the glory to God."

In case you missed it, you can watch her amazing performance below: