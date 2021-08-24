'We Need Jesus People': Singer Danny Gokey Encourages Christians to be the Hands and Feet of Jesus

Christian music artist Danny Gokey has a lot to celebrate these days from the release of his latest album, Jesus People to his upcoming "Stand in Faith" tour.

During a recent interview with The Christian Post, the American Idol alum said that the album is meant to encourage his listeners to live out God's Word through their actions.

"We need Jesus people to let it be known," he explained. "We need Jesus people to start walking in the freedom that's been paid for and walking in the knowledge of the truth because there's a broken world. And really, we should start doing more with our hands and feet than our mouth."

The 41-year-old noted that Christianity isn't just name. It's our character.

"Most people have heard about Jesus in our world. Our country was founded upon Christ and Christian values. The thing is, there's a cognitive dissonance. They hear Christianity, and they're seeing Christianity. It just looks like the world. It looks like everyone else except that you just slap a label on yourself," Gokey shared. "People who not just talk about it, but live it sacrificially ... they're the ones that grab people's attention. So we need Jesus people to do that."

He said several of the songs on his new album focus on trusting God during tough times, especially coming out of last year.

"We all need Jesus" was written during the pandemic when the uproar in the streets started happening," he revealed. "This is the hand of the enemy. Anytime you can see stealing, killing, destroying, you can already know who's there."

And Gokey knows first-hand how God can transform our lives when we have faith.

He has publicly shared about his battle with depression and about the death of his high school sweetheart.

"I think that having Christ means having peace," Gokey told CP. "What's interesting about having peace, and a sound mind and sound heart is that it could be chaos all around you, but if you have peace on the inside of you — Christ on the inside — the hope of glory, glory on the inside of you, that is stronger."

He added, "That's why greater is He that is in you than He that is in the world. People who don't have the He that is in you ... they're going to crumble through anxiety because that chaos gets on the inside of them, and you can't withstand that," Gokey noted. "Being in Christ gives you access, so that's a key and you need that; otherwise, you will be overcome."

Jesus People showcases artists such as Koryn Hawthorne ("We All Need Jesus"), Christine D'Clario ("Cristo Es Necesario"), and Angie Rose ("Do For Love").

Gokey also founded the nonprofit organization, Better Than I Found It which helps charitable groups continue to serve those in need.

