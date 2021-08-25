Worship Leader and Recording Artist Tasha Layton Talks to CBN's Studio 5 About Her New Single
Tasha Layton began making a name for herself in the music world on the Fox competition series American Idol, where she competed alongside artists like Lauren Daigle and Tori Kelly.
But if Layton's name is still not familiar, you'll likely recognize her voice, the moment you hear it.
The worship leader and recording artist has a new single titled Look What You've Done.
She sat down with CBN News Studio 5 to share the story behind the music.
You can see more stories from Studio 5, Wednesdays at 8:30 PM Eastern on the CBN News Channel. You'll also find Studio 5 on the CBN News app.
