'As a Woman, I Think Porn Is a Disgrace': Billie Eilish Says She Started Watching Porn at 11, Admits It 'Destroyed' Her Brain

Pop singer Billie Eilish is condemning pornography as a scourge on society.

The 19-year-old “Ocean Eyes” singer said during an interview with provocative shock jock Howard Stern: “As a woman, I think porn is a disgrace, and I used to watch a lot of porn, to be honest.”

“I started watching porn when I was 11,” she explained to Stern, who is known for his frequent objectification of women. “I didn’t understand why it was a bad thing. I thought that’s how you learn how to have sex.”

Eilish went on to reveal the myriad ways pornography harmed her:

I think it really destroyed my brain and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much porn. I think that I had sleep paralysis, and these almost like night terrors, just nightmares. I think that’s how they started, because I would just watch abusive [pornography] and that’s what I thought was attractive, and it got to a point where I couldn’t watch anything unless it was violent, and I didn’t think it was attractive.

All of that, the singer-songwriter noted, occurred before she ever had a sexual encounter.

“The first few times I, you know, had sex, I was not saying ‘no’ to things that were not good,” Eilish told Stern. “And it was because I thought that’s what I was supposed to be attracted to. I’m so angry that porn is so loved, and I’m so angry at myself for thinking that it was OK.”

Eilish is right about how “loved” pornography is in our society. In 2019 alone, people consumed the equivalent of nearly 6,650 centuries worth of pornography on the world’s largest pornography site, which has been credibly accused of hosting child sexual abuse material, more commonly known as child pornography.

There are numerous studies detailing the prevalence of violence against women in pornography. Even still, more than half of boys (53%) and over a third of girls (39%) reported believing porn is a realistic depiction of sex.

Additionally, like Eilish, a 2020 survey found roughly 45% of teens watch porn, at least in part, to learn about sex.

None of what people see in pornography, though, is accurate.

“Women’s bodies don’t look like that,” the celebrity said. “We don’t enjoy things that it looks like we’re enjoying.”

In her new song, “Male Fantasy,” Eilish sings about her addiction to pornography:

Home alone Trying not to eat Distract myself with pornography I hate the way she looks at me I can’t stand the dialogue She would never be That satisfied, it’s a male fantasy I’m going back to therapy

