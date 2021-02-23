Chip and Joanna Gaines Deliver 'Fixer Upper' Transformation to a Girls Shelter with a Heart-Melting Mission

Chip and Joanna Gaines' latest project, "Fixer Upper: Welcome Home" involves transforming an emergency girls shelter in Waco, Texas into a chic and comfortable home.

The newly brightened space is home to about 16 girls at a time, ranging in age from 5-21. They stay in the shelter for up to 90 days, then transition into more long-term solutions like foster care, Yahoo reports.

The Gaines duo worked with Barbara and Trasha who oversee the 3,900 square foot shelter to ensure that it had a cozy feel. And Joanna's sister Jenny, who volunteers at the shelter, shared her ideas throughout the project.

Barbara said the remodeling will help the girls understand that there can always be change and that change can be a good thing. She added that the mission of the shelter is to "give each girl a chance to succeed."

An important element during the construction included making the common spaces feel warm and inviting.

The living room has plenty of seating for everyone and much of the decor catches the light from outside.

Additionally, the husband and wife team ensured that the activity room was multipurpose so the girls could study, do artwork, or relax. They opened up a wall in the dining room so a large table would fit, allowing all 16 girls to eat together.

Chip and Joanna even created a garden in the backyard for the girls to enjoy.

"This is just wonderful," Barbara said. "It just speaks home. It speaks warmth. It speaks caring. It speaks perseverance."

"Now that it's renovated, it's gonna help me help the girls to understand that there can always be change, and it's OK to be with us even though it's not where they want to be," Trasha added.

The first four episodes of "Fixer Upper: Welcome Home" are currently streaming on discovery+ as part of a Magnolia Network preview.

