Chip and Joanna Gaines to Launch Magnolia App This Summer, TV Network Expected Jan. 2022

'Fixer Upper' stars Chip and Joanna Gaines announced they are expanding the Magnolia Network this summer with the new streaming app Discovery+ and they plan to debut a television channel in January 2022.

Magnolia Network will replace the DIY Network and feature original shows, new seasons of some DIY shows along with past episodes of Fixer Upper.

The app is scheduled to launch on July 15 with a sneak peek offering shows on food, gardening, and design tips. This includes season one of the new series "Fixer Upper: Welcome Home" and "Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines."

Chip and Joanna have worked on multiple projects, including restaurant Magnolia Table, Magnolia Market at the Silos, Silos Baking Co., and more.

The couple is overjoyed to share more on what's been developing over the last few years.

"We love this challenge," Joanna said. "We don't really have certain expectations other than our number one goal is to create inspiring content, telling beautiful stories. And we can't wait for the world to see the full slate of shows that we have to offer."

And the couple stays busy taking care of their five kids Drake, 16, Ella, 14, Duke, 12, Emmie, 11, and Crew, 2.

But as their family and business enterprises have continued to expand, the connections they have developed with others have become stronger.

"I believe that each of us, in every circumstance, has what it takes - that built within the construction of who we are is whatever that moment in time requires," Joanna said.

