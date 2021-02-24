'Help Is On The Way': TobyMac's New Single Embraces Hope and Healing in Wake of Son's Tragic Death

Christian recording artist TobyMac has released a powerful new song, which he said is the "first song of hope" that he's written since the untimely death of his son, Truett McKeehan in Oct. 2019.

The seven-time GRAMMY winner opened up about his new single, "Help Is On The Way (Maybe Midnight)" during a recent interview on SiriusXM, revealing to "The Message" host, Doug Hannah what inspired him to write the song.

"I was walking through that valley and kind of went downstairs one morning and turned to Psalms," TobyMac said. "I read this scripture that said, 'God is rolling up his sleeves,' and I thought, 'Wow, I've never seen that in the Bible.' What beautiful imagery, when you think of the God of all creation rolling up His sleeves on my behalf - on our behalf. And I just thought, 'What promise.'"

"And I immediately put the pen to paper right after I read the verse and I wrote this chorus and it just said, 'Maybe midnight or mid-day, He's never early, never late. He's going to stand by what He claims. I've lived enough life to say...Help Is On The Way.'"

The 56-year-old went on to say he finally found the hope that had been lost for quite some time.

"It just came out quick and I called my friend Mike and I'm like, 'Are you booked today?' And he was like, 'No.' And it had been awhile. I've written some songs in quarantine and since my son passed, but all of them were really sad," the entertainer added. "All of them were really kind of walking through that dark valley. This is the first song of hope I've written and it's because I actually grabbed onto some real hope."

What inspired "Help Is On The Way," @tobymac's new uplifting song? Watch his answer and the rest of his interview on @SXMTheMessage: https://t.co/7Dmhyf8yww pic.twitter.com/88djgWAYVD — SiriusXM (@SIRIUSXM) February 22, 2021

And the Christian entertainer is excited about the song's music video, stating that he "loves music videos that are intriguing, leaving a sense of wonder." It also features a special guest, his son, Judah McKeehan.

"Help is on the way, comin' for ya." #HelpIsOnTheWay music video is out now. Check it out on Youtube. https://t.co/cQLsZRbBwR pic.twitter.com/2ILDBoHDDz — TobyMac (@tobymac) February 19, 2021

TobyMac is also looking forward to getting back on the road to restart the "Hits Deep Tour" with Tauren Wells, We Are Messengers, Unspoken, Cochren & Co., and Terrian.

Ultimately, TobyMac says he's thankful for the time that God's given him to be with his family and reflect on the past year.

"It's been a season of reflection," he said. "The timing of everything, losing my son, and then going into this season of being home a lot, it's been really a gift to me. And I'm really grateful that I could be home with my family quite a bit and not gone as much, not in the studio as much, but just be present with my wife and my kids a lot more than I ever have in my life in my adult life. So, I'm grateful."

***As certain voices are censored and free speech platforms shut down, be sure to sign up for CBN News emails and the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving news from a Christian Perspective.***