'Our Prayers Are with Rush': Limbaugh's Staff Praying as He Misses More Work While Fighting Lung Cancer

Russ Limbaugh's longtime producer announced through social media Wednesday that the conservative talk show host would be taking the day off from his nationally syndicated radio show as he continues his battle with lung cancer.

Limbaugh's staff is praying for cancer remission for the 70-year-old.

The New York Daily News reports James Golden, whose on-air persona is Bo Snerdley, tweeted about Limbaugh Wednesday morning.

"Our prayers are with Rush as he continues to fight the illness he (h)as been afflicted with," Golden tweeted mid-morning Wednesday. "We are still praying for a remission. Today @KenMatthews will fill in for Rush. Thanks for all of your prayers, kind words and wishes for our Rush. God Bless you."

As CBN News reported, on Feb. 3, 2020, Limbaugh announced to his 20 million-member listening audience that he had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

Limbaugh called himself the "mayor of Realville" in announcing his illness. He'd been experiencing shortness of breath that he initially thought might be heart-related but turned out to be a pulmonary malignancy.

In a later health update in October, Limbaugh, also spoke about his personal relationship with Jesus.

"I have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ," he said. "It is of immense value, strength, confidence. That's why I'm able to remain fully committed to the idea that what is supposed to happen will happen when it's meant to."

Limbaugh also thanked those who have extended their prayers and well wishes, calling their support "a series of blessings."

Then on Dec. 24, he thanked his supporters again during his last broadcast of 2020, according to USA Today.

"I've had a year to really reflect on the things that really matter… the things that are completely relevant and important to me," Limbaugh said. "And all of you are in that large conglomeration of things that are very important to me."

Limbaugh said he "wasn't expected to be alive today."

"I wasn't expected to make it to October, and then to November, and then to December," he said. "And yet, here I am and today, got some problems, but I'm feeling pretty good today… God knows how important this program is for me today."

He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom last year by President Donald Trump during the State of the Union address to the nation.

Limbaugh started his national radio show in 1988 from New York, later relocating to Palm Beach, Florida. The broadcaster has served as a Republican kingmaker through his decades on the radio.

A private group titled Pray for Rush Limbaugh has set up its own Facebook page. It has more than 1,400 members who offer regular public prayers for him.

