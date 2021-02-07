'The Chosen' 8-Episode Series Depicting the Life of Jesus Christ Debuts on TV

"The Chosen" is the first-ever multi-season TV show about the life of Jesus and now it's coming to Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN). The series takes viewers on a journey that allows them to see sides of Jesus' ministry that have never been depicted on film before.

The eight-episode season debuts on Feb. 8 and will continue every Monday evening for eight weeks.

"We are thrilled to bring this television series to TBN and allow our viewers to experience Jesus in a way that has never been done before," said TBN Chairman Matt Crouch.

In it, Bible characters come to life.

The show's writer and director, Dallas Jenkins, told CBN that producing a television series about the life of Christ is much different than many of the films we see that try to portray His life and earthly ministry.

"When you do a movie about the life of Christ, you've got 90 to 120 minutes to try to cover a lot of ground," Jenkins said. "So, oftentimes it goes from miracle to miracle. Bible story to Bible story. Jesus is typically the main character. So, you are just seeing things through His eyes and you're encountering people for a very brief amount of time."

In a multi-season show, the creators are able to develop the characters and expand on the Bible narrative while keeping to the spirit of the text.

While in the making, The Chosen received overwhelming support with more than 16,000 people investing more than $10 million into the crowd-funded project.

Jonathan Roumie, who plays the role of Jesus in the series, told CBN that it was a "life-changing" experience.

"It's humbling. It's overwhelming. It's inspiring. It's faith inducing," he said. "Faith strengthening. It's kind of indescribable."

And Roumie explained that he played Jesus in a way that expressed His humanity – something people tend to forget about or have trouble imagining.

"He felt the things that we feel. He experienced loss and sadness, frustration, and happiness, joy, and all those things," Roumie stated. "Temptation, but without conceding to that."

Since last August, The Chosen has been viewed nearly 50 million times in 180 countries and it's being translated into 70 languages.

TBN will also air "The Chosen Unveiled" with Rabbi Jason Sobel to help viewers understand the New Testament and The Chosen TV series.

***As certain voices are censored and free speech platforms shut down, be sure to sign up for CBN News emails and the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving news from a Christian Perspective.***