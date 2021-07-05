PRAY: Former Casting Crowns Drummer Remains on Ventilator, Has Leg Amputated

Former Casting Crowns drummer Andy Williams — who remains on a ventilator — underwent surgery last week to have one of his legs amputated “above the knee” after being hit by a vehicle as he was riding his motorcycle to church.

Although the prognosis remains unclear, Williams’ church, Grace Chapel Church in Fairview, Tennessee, is asking for continued prayers “for complete and total healing for this amazing husband, father, and music teacher.”

The church has started a GoFundMe campaign in hopes of raising at least $250,000 to cover medical bills for Williams’ care. At the time this article was published, the campaign has raised more than $22,000.

“There are so many unknowns about the future, but we serve a God who knows what Andy will face,” the church stated. “We want to give Andy, Kelly, Aden, and Asher the financial resources they will need in the weeks and months ahead. We have set a a goal of $250,000, but we want to bless this family above and beyond so they can focus on Andy’s healing!”

“If you are unable to give,” the church added, “we covet your unending prayers for Andy Williams! Thank you for loving the Williams family so beautifully at this time. May God richly bless you.”

Grace Chapel Church Pastor Jeff Boyet said Williams’ wife, Kelly, and their children are “are so grateful for your continued prayers and support.”

“Today the family met with the medical team and they are thankful for their insight and constant care for Andy,” Boyet wrote Thursday. “They are exhausting every resource to care for Andy. While receiving the medical teams opinions and evaluations of his condition, the family felt a tangible peace from the Lord. Our prayer today is that the family will not have to make any decisions, and that God would make those decisions for them.”

Here's the latest update that came in over the weekend: