Why Country Star Chris Lane and Wife Lauren Bushnell Were 'Praising Jesus' Weeks Before a Scary Hospital Visit

Country music star Chris Lane and wife Lauren Bushnell are expressing their gratitude for the outpouring of prayers after their infant son Dutton Walker was taken to the hospital over the weekend.

"Home and resting! Thanks everyone for the prayers - hopefully we keep resting and getting better," Bushnell posted Monday night, sharing a photo of their 3-week-old son to her Instagram story.

Just hours earlier, Lane had asked fans to pray for Dutton. The country singer said their son had been in the hospital overnight. They thought it might be a possible ear infection but weren't sure, and since he's so young they decided to check it out.

"If you pray, Dutty Butty needs some prayers," he wrote on an Instagram story.

Bushnell also provided an update for fans on social media.

"14 hours later we are home and resting," she wrote on Instagram. "Basically he has a common virus (basically a cold) and ear infection but with babies so small and under 28 days old they worry about meningitis and do a full work up / spinal tap."

"Thankfully we just have to give him meds and keep an eye and pray it doesn't turn respiratory or get any secondary infections," Bushnell added.

Then on Tuesday, Lane shared the good news that Dutton's condition was continuing to improve, while thanking everyone for their ongoing love and support.

"Thank y'all so much for all the prayers! Dutty Buddy is doing much better this morning!"

Bushnell and Lane announced in December that they were expecting and revealed the sex of the baby shortly after.

When Dutton was born on June 8th, Bushnell wrote on Instagram, "Your dad and I can't get enough of all 9 pounds of you. Now back to baby cuddles and praising Jesus over and over again for this little miracle!!"

The couple got together in 2018 and were engaged in June 2019. They were married later that year.

