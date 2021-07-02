Your Facebook 'Big Brother' Would Now Like to Know if You'll Snitch on Any 'Far-Right' Extremists

The social media giant Facebook has now gone beyond "fact-checking." They want you to be their spy and let them know with whom you disagree while using their platform.

RedState.com reports Facebook is now flagging some user's accounts with the following message:

"Are you concerned that someone you know is becoming an extremist? We care about preventing extremism on Facebook. Others in your situation have received confidential support."

The social media giant also includes a button marked, "How you can help. Hear stories and get advice from people who escaped violent extremist groups."

The button is a link to the "support group" called Life After Hate. The site's About page reveals what hateful ideology the group is fighting.

"Our Mission - Life After Hate is committed to helping people leave the violent far-right to connect humanity and lead compassionate lives," the website reads.

"Our Programs - Our primary goal is to interrupt violence committed in the name of ideological or religious beliefs. We do this through education, interventions, academic research, and outreach," the website continues.

Kira Davis writing for RedState.com noted some users on the platform were seeing the "extremist" messages repeatedly, and all identified as conservatives.

Hey has anyone had this message pop up

on their FB? My friend (who is not an ideologue but hosts lots of competing chatter) got this message twice. He's very disturbed. pic.twitter.com/LjCMjCvZtS — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) July 1, 2021

Davis noted Facebook is apparently targeting this message to its users who have expressed opposition to Critical Race Theory or who question election results or the nature of the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riots.

Dave Rubin of the Rubin Report tweeted that he had received a similar message after he reported on AOC, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib.

I just reported AOC, Omar and Tlaib. https://t.co/JTf5qTGIwi — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 1, 2021

Davis writes that Facebook is creating its own extremists by encouraging users to snitch on their family and friends with whom they disagree.

"Facebook is making the political right the enemy, and encouraging friends and family to turn on each other for views that have absolutely nothing to do with extremism and simply qualify as differing political opinion," she writes.

"But in modern America, 'extremism' is any view that a liberal doesn't like," the freelance writer added. "And that is terrifying."