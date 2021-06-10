Disney+ Reveals the Loki Character in Marvel Films Is 'Gender-Fluid'

In yet another apparent attempt to indoctrinate and normalize the LGBTQ agenda to children and teenagers, Disney+ has labeled the character Loki from its Marvel series as "gender-fluid".

The website NME reports the new teaser clip for the new Loki series shows an image of Loki's file, and it is marked "FLUID" next to the sex category.

Loki, who is the Norse god of mischief, has previously appeared in the Thor films. This marks the first time that Loki's gender identity has been revealed in Disney's Marvel franchise of films. Marvel Comics had revealed the character's gender identity seven years ago when Odin, Loki's father, referred to him as "my son and my daughter, and my child who is both" in a comic titled "Original Sin," according to NME.

The first episode of Loki began streaming on Disney+ on June 9.

As CBN News has reported, the Walt Disney Company, which was a bastion of family entertainment for decades, has made headlines over the past few years for promoting LGBTQ elements in its television programming.

In recent years, children have been targeted repeatedly with the LGBTQ agenda in animated stories and other so-called family entertainment.

Now it appears Disney is also focused on pushing toys and other LGBTQ-themed merchandise at young people. Just last month, Disney announced it would be marketing a series of clothes and toys decorated with the LGBT rainbow flag before the countdown to Pride Month.

The company is promoting at least 30 products featuring the LGBT rainbow flag in conjunction with several its iconic characters and trademarks, including Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Stitch, Donald Duck, the Pixar animation logo, the Star Wars logo, and the Marvel logo. The flag is featured on pins, ball caps, mouse ears, t-shirts, polo shirts, and masks.

As CBN News has reported, Disney is revamping its 20-year-old animated series "The Proud Family" to include two gay dads, and the company is in the process of casting its first transgender character in an animated motion picture project.

Screenrant reports Pixar Animation Studios, a subsidiary of the Walt Disney Company, put out a casting notice in March on Twitter. The notice said Pixar was conducting a casting search for a youth voice-over role for an upcoming animated project.

"The character, Jess, is a 14-year-old transgender girl," the notice read. "She's compassionate, funny, and always has your back."

The announcement was confirmed by a San Francisco transgender group which spoke with the casting director.