'Duck Dynasty' Star Kay Robertson Hospitalized, Recovering After Dog Bite

Kay Robertson, 73, of the famed Duck Dynasty clan was taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after she was bitten in the face by the family's dog.

The incident was detailed by her husband, Phil Robertson, on his podcast "Unashamed."

Phil told listeners that his wife woke him up in the middle of the night with a rag on her mouth. Kay told him that she might need to be taken to the hospital since her lip was split in two.

"Her bottom lip, over on the right side, there was just a chunk gone," Phil explained. "Bleeding profusely is an understatement."

Kay told her husband that she was getting ready for bed and leaned down to give their dog Bobo a goodnight kiss. This apparently startled the sleeping dog, causing Bobo to snap at her.

Doctors stitched up Kay's wound and she is home resting.

She urged Phil not to euthanize the dog because the clash wasn't his fault. He agreed that what Bobo did "wasn't malicious."

He added that Bobo greeted Kay when they returned home from the hospital and apologized by licking her foot.