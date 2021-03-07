'American Campfire Revival': Kirk Cameron Continues His 100-Day Plan for a Godly Nation

Christian, actor, and producer Kirk Cameron is nearly midway into his 100-day plan where he prays for restoration within the country during the "American Campfire Revival."

Cameron announced his initiative after the Biden administration rolled out its plan for the first 100 days after taking office.

"Rather than waiting for someone else's 100-day plan to unfold and bite our nails to see what's going to happen, let's get on the offense and roll out our own 100-day plan," Cameron said.

Biden's plan for the country includes enacting policies to reset the U.S. economy back to its pre-COVID levels. He hopes to reinvigorate the war on COVID-19 with plans to boost vaccinations along with a burst of executive orders.

But Cameron's 100-day plan incorporates sharing ideas based on biblical truth during videos that he posts on social media.

"God says it's absolutely necessary, in order for us to have a new birth of freedom and blessing in the nation, to go back and remember how we lost it in the first place," Cameron said about the history of America.

During the videos, Cameron begins the event with a prayer then jumps right into a biblical discussion.

In his latest video, he explained what the world looks like when we accept God as the ruler of all creation.

"If God is the ruler of this world, then your commission - it really is a co-mission - you are working together with God to heavenize the earth and build godly nations through sharing the message of the Gospel and discipleship," he said.

"If Satan is the ruler of this world then you see godly culture as a counter-culture, an isolated persecuted minority in an evil world," Cameron continued. "If we think Satan rules the world then the Christian culture is a sub-culture, it's a side-culture that is really marginalized and it's being persecuted in the context of the larger evil world. However, if you see God as the ruler of this earth, then you see godly Christian culture as leavening all areas of life, replenishing the earth, and blessing all mankind."

"The family of faith is creating a culture that is spreading across and into all areas of life...isn't that what we get excited about when we see godly people move into positions of leaders."

Cameron went on to explain when we realize that God is the ruler of the world, "transformation is expected - if a nation is obedient to the Word of God."

"If God is the ruler then transformation of a world that wreaks of sin and darkness not only can be transformed and heavenized, it's expected that it will be transformed if you and I, as the family of faith will obey the Word of God."

