Candace Cameron Bure Admits COVID Exposed Her 'Faults', Forced Her Family to Face the Stuff They'd Been Avoiding

Actress Candace Cameron Bure opened up about the challenges and hardships that her family has faced during the pandemic.

During an interview with Yahoo, Bure explained that she was concerned for her children, Natasha, Lev, and Maksim, and how well they were going to transition through this difficult season.

"My biggest parenting concerns, because I have older children, [is that] they're at that pivotal stage in their life, graduating high school [and] starting college," she said. "And these are big career moments and adjustments in their lives. And Plan A is like, out the window. And so it's really challenging as a parent of young adults to help them navigate their new lives because these are transitional years for them."

The 44-year-old revealed that her kids and her husband, Valeri Bure, were home a lot more so she felt the weight of constantly trying to serve as a good example.

"It's taken a lot of self-reflection to realize that your kids are always watching…[the pandemic] has really put the spotlight on my own faults," Bure said.

Even when the strength of her 25-year marriage was tested, her kids stood as a beacon of light.

"It got really hairy after the first few months, like bad," she acknowledged. "All the things that we have avoided for years talking about, they all surfaced and they were in our face and it was unavoidable to actually have these discussions with one another and work through the real deal cr*p."

Bure added, "My children were the biggest influence in helping my husband and me work through it. And since then, the relationship has grown even closer and tighter. There's always hills and valleys, no matter what. But when you come out of the valley, it is like, hallelujah. You feel like you can accomplish anything. And that's what this pandemic felt like."

Ultimately, the extra time Bure got to spend with her family was special and will always be treasured.



"We cooked almost every meal at home during the pandemic," she said. "We kind of went through the pages of a cookbook and cooked something new every day. And that was really fun, and fun to do together as a family. And then also playing board games and cards. They'll go down as some of the best and most fun memories with my family."

