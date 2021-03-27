Carrie Underwood to Perform Songs From New Christian Album 'My Savior' - Here's How to Watch It on Easter

Carrie Underwood's new album, "My Savior," is a return to her roots with a collection of Christian hymns from her childhood.

The album, which was released on Friday, features beloved renditions of classics like "How Great Thou Art," "Softly and Tenderly," and "Amazing Grace."

The country music superstar said, "My Savior" is a way to introduce some older songs to a younger generation.

She explained that her downtime during the pandemic was the perfect opportunity to concentrate on recording the album.

"It's such a great time to just really slow down and be super intentional about what I'm doing," Underwood said. "It's not about the bigger, better thing. It's about the smaller thing, the thing that's inside of me."

Underwood harmonized with Bear Rinehart from NEEDTOBREATHE during the song "Nothing But the Blood of Jesus" and was joined by Gospel singer CeCe Winans during the performance of "Great Is Thy Faithfulness."

"I'm lucky enough that I feel like I've been making spiritual music along the way in my career," she added. "I love the sassy stuff and I love to get an attitude and get dressed up and do all that stuff. But it's so nice to be able to sing songs like this."

Underwood will perform songs from "My Savior" during a live-streamed event from the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, on Easter Sunday that can be seen on her Facebook page. We'll provide that link right here in this story when it's made public on Easter.

To find out more about "My Savior," click here.

