Dr. Seuss Books Spike to Amazon's Top 10 After Being Canceled Over Racist Imagery

Dr. Seuss's books made the best-selling list on Amazon a day after the book's publishing company made the announcement to stop printing some of the titles due to the controversy over racial and insensitive content.

Books sold include Fox in Socks, The Cat in the Hat, and Green Eggs and Ham.

More than 30 books made the web retailer's Top 50 list with nine of them being in the top 10. Some prices of the books soared, selling upwards of $1,500.

Meanwhile, as CBN News reported, Universal's Island of Adventure Park in Florida is considering making changes to an area reserved for celebrating Dr. Seuss's characters and themes.

Universal made the announcement after the recent controversy regarding the author's books. The theme park uses some of the canceled books' names in its Seuss Landing theme area. If I Ran the Zoo and Mulberry Street are among those names.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises stopped printing six of the author's books because they reportedly portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong.