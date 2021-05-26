'At Home With The Robertsons': Willie and Korie Get Real with the Tebows About Marriage and Abstinence

Since At Home With The Robertsons launched last month, Duck Dynasty's Willie and Korie Robertson have invited family, friends, and celebrities to their home to participate in open conversations about some serious topics.

Most recently, the couple discussed marriage and abstinence with Tim and Demi-Leigh Tebow.

Willie and Korie's 18-year-old daughter Bella Robertson joined the discussion since she recently got engaged to boyfriend Jacob Mayo.

The Tebows encouraged Bella and Jacob to attend marriage counseling prior to the wedding.

"From pastors to mentors...learn from other people," Tim said. "Learn from their highs, lows, wins, losses, good, bad - all of it. Getting that wisdom from the wise counsel."

Bella explained that she's received mixed signals from people about marriage and what to expect.

"You hear different things where people say with the first year of marriage is so horrible, you fight all the time," she explained. "And then some people say it's the best year ever."

Korie confessed that she and Willie needed more time to mature after they got married.

"I think the first year of marriage is tough because you're blending two different families and life experiences and we came from really different backgrounds in a lot of ways," she said. "We were pretty broke that first year of marriage. We worked through a lot of things. We've had our ups and downs within our marriage, but 28 years in I can 100% say, every bit of it was worth it."

Then the topic shifted to whether couples should have sex before marriage or wait.

"With our faith and how we grew up in our traditional church was that sex was saved for marriage and that was to be enjoyed while you were married so I do think it can push people to say, if we wait this long it's going to be a lot tougher," Willie emphasized. "If you're saving yourself for that person, that can be really difficult."

Tim noted the advantage of honoring God and choosing to remain faithful to your beliefs, despite criticism from others.

"I think living on your convictions and standing firm is important when you believe in something to stand up for it," he said.

Demi added, "To me, it was important to honor my future husband, whoever that was before I even met him or knew who he was going to be."

You can Watch the full Episode Below: