Christian Artists Amy Grant, Ellie Holcomb Join 'Faithful Project' Celebrating Women in the Bible

The Faithful Project is bringing together multiple authors and musicians to sing, worship, and share stories about God's faithfulness to the incredible women in the Bible.

The project was a collaborative effort through the ministries of Compassion International, David C Cook, and Integrity Music to release a book, album, and a tour of Live events. Women involved in the venture include Amy Grant, Ann Voskamp, Ellie Holcomb, Lisa Harper, Christy Nockels, and many more.

Within the book "Faithful," readers are guided through the pages of Scripture to better understand how God values the important role of women and how that influences the lives of women today.

"I think every different perspective in a story adds to the whole picture. Whether it's a minority, a disenfranchised group, a silent group, we need all the voices to speak," Grant told The Christian Post. "That was one theme that we kept coming back to during our gatherings. We weren't trying to elevate women at the expense of anybody else but with the message, 'We are one,' and 'We are one' includes everybody."

Sections of the book highlight stories about Ruth, Esther, Naomi, Jehosheba, Anna, Rahab, Leah, Hannah, and Mary Magdalene.

Co-author Chou Simons said, "I pray these words, these songs, these lessons from women of the Bible serve to bolster our faith as we find God faithful again and again. I'm so honored to be part of a project that ministered to my own heart first.

Additionally, songs on the album, "Faithful: Go and Speak" were written by the book's authors who seek to encourage readers and inspire hope.

Holcomb shared, "Faithful is one of those projects that shaped me. I felt power in coming together with a group of women to tell the stories of a faithful God through the eyes of women throughout scripture. In this project, I experienced sisterhood and the beauty that comes when women simply speak about what they have seen of God. I can't wait to see how God will use these words and melodies to stir up hope and an invitation to deeper camaraderie and community among women in the church."

The Faithful Project hosted a live streamed event on May 1 featuring many of the artists and authors involved in the effort. The video will be available on-demand and through compassionlive.com until May 15.