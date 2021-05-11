Grief-Stricken Grey's Anatomy Actress Shares Heartbreaking Message on Mother's Day after Son's Tragic Death

Actress Lisa Vidal shared the overwhelming heartache she felt on Mother's Day following the death of her son, Scott Cohen on April 11.

Cohen, 28 died of a gunshot wound to the head in a suicide attempt, according to Radaronline.com.

"Son, in the deepest part of my soul I know that you were resting peacefully with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and that He has you wrapped in His arms," Vidal wrote on an Instagram post.

"How I so very much treasured being your mom, the greatest gift of all, the greatest treasure, the greatest honor, the greatest present that God could give us...To all my beautiful mothers out there, I send you love blessings strength and I honor all of you for doing all the things you do and being all the things you are to all of your loved ones," she added. "May God bless you always cover you and protect you and prosper you in Jesus mighty name amen."

In January, the actress wished her son a happy birthday and stated she was praying for him.

"I'm here for you through thick and thin and I pray for you to come into the very best of your life right now this year this birthday! May God bless you and prosper you, may he keep you healthy and strong, may you find your dreams and your purpose and goals, and reach for the sky! There is no end to what you can accomplish when you turn it over to Him. Our Lord! And believe that he created you for great things!"

In an Instagram post, Vidal's daughter Olivia-Taylor Cohen shared that her big brother was responsible for bringing her closer to God.

"Through you, God showed me how to love no matter how difficult," she wrote.

Vidal is known for playing Dr. Alma Ortiz during Season 17 of Grey's Anatomy. She also had starring roles in Being Mary Jane and ER.