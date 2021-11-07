'All Glory to God': Chris Pratt Praises God's Goodness Amid Backlash Over Social Media Post

Actor Chris Pratt leaned into his Christian faith following the recent criticism he received for celebrating the birth of his "healthy" daughter with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The 42-year-old posted a message about his wife on Instagram last Tuesday where he wished her a happy birthday and highlighted how much she has blessed his life.

"Guys. For real. Look how she's looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!? We met in church," Pratt wrote. "She's given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes i put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that's love! She helps me with everything."

Some followers found the message disrespectful toward his previous wife, Anna Faris and their son Jack, who suffers from several health conditions. Negative comments started popping up shortly after his post.

"Celebrating one child does not undervalue another," a follower wrote.

Another user wrote, "WOW! Forgot your boy already."

One follower pointed out that "it's the part about the 'healthy' daughter that is messed up."

In a post shared on Saturday, Pratt said he felt "upset and depressed" about the ordeal. He went for a run in the woods and found comfort by playing Christian music from his playlist.

"I knew that if I put on my Christian music playlist and I got out in the woods and ran, that I'd feel better. But I just didn't want to," Pratt said.

But he went for a run anyway to clear his mind and the worship music helped him find solace during that difficult moment.

"Gosh was I right! It felt amazing!" Pratt commented. "God sat there right next to me."

He told followers that the experience made him "emotional," and that he "felt like there was another in the fire standing next to me … That moment really captured me. And so I just want to say, all glory to God!"

Pratt added, "Get some exercise, maybe listen to some good worship music and or maybe get the Word in because it really helped me this morning."

Amid the backlash, his mother-in-law, Maria Shriver, encouraged him to "Rise above the noise," while reminding him that "Your family loves you. What a beautiful life. I'm proud of you."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***