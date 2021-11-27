'God Is Our Provider': Christian Singer Zach Williams Opens Up About What Pandemic Taught Him

Christian recording artist Zach Williams came out of 2020 with a better understanding of who God is as our provider.

“It kind of woke everybody up, I think, just to see how quick everything can change in just an instant,” he recently told Faithwire. “You can lose everything you’ve worked for overnight, and a lot of people did.”

Debuting a new Christmas album, “I Don’t Want Christmas to End,” Williams said he is filled with gratitude to get back into his tour bus, perform his music, and lead people in worship.

“Thank God for everything He’s done in my life,” he said. “I’m really excited about the Christmas record and going out and playing some of these shows. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Watch our full conversation with Williams:

The “Chain Breaker” singer-songwriter will be performing his Christmas record during a holiday tour from Dec. 2-18.

“After the year we all had, sitting at home, not playing music, not seeing our fans, it feels really good to see people back in a room worshiping together,” Williams explained. “So we’re looking forward to Christmas this year.”

With the pandemic, for many, moving into the rear-view mirror and Christmas quickly approaching, Williams is encouraging fellow believers to “keep your eyes set on Jesus.”

“We’re moving into a season where — this is the reason we celebrate Christmas, because of the birth of our Savior,” he said. “That word ‘Savior’ — that is it. For us, He’s the one who does it all. He provides and takes care of us and has the plan for everything that’s going on in our lives and in this world.”

“I know it might be hard sometimes to see that,” the singer-songwriter added. “But [Jesus is] in everything that we do, so just keep your eyes on Him. Keep following Him, and it’s all going to work out.”

