'God's Work': LeAnn Rimes Shares the Faith Focus Her Behind New Album

Country music singer LeAnn Rimes is celebrating the release of her album, God's Work which she describes as "inspirational."

During an interview with Fox News, the 39-year-old says she chose the name for her new album as a reminder that we are called according to His purpose.

"I think the title speaks to, I think, what we're all here to do if we so choose. It is a bit of an inspirational record," she said. "I actually have God's Work tattooed on my arm because I do believe that we are all a part of that and here to put down the doctrine and our own beliefs of duality and our differences and actually love one another and create a new world."

Rimes added, "And that really is what the record is about – music speaking to the times and the importance of each and every one of our places in creating a better world for one another. So yeah, it's a deep record and it was really fun to create. We're almost finished with it and I can't wait for people to hear it."

As for the themes that Rimes will be covering with her new songs, she said, "I'm a full believer that we are human and there is so much beauty in our humanity and we are completely holy at the same time. And to be able to embrace both sides of that coin is what makes us whole."

And the singer pointed out that her husband, Eddie Cibrian, gets the honor of hearing her new music first.

"If I finish a song that day and he's like humming it, then I've done my job," she shared. "He really gets into it. He's super, super supportive. And he'll let me know what he feels about (songs). I love that. I love having that honest communication."

Ultimately, Rimes is hopeful that God's Work will bring people closer together during a time when the world is more divided than ever.

"I get to use my voice in different ways to connect with people. I feel like what I'm here to do, you know, like the celebrity and the music and all of that is an added bonus to what we're really here to do with each other, right? (We're here) to connect and for that vulnerability to be what connects us," she concluded.

In the past, Rimes has recorded other songs related to her faith, like "O Holy Night" on The Nativity Story album; "Ten Thousand Angels Cried" which is about the crucifixion of Christ; and "I Need You" for Jesus: The Epic Mini-Series.

EDITOR'S NOTE: In reporting steps that high-profile individuals may be taking to seek God or start a relationship with Him, CBN does not endorse past or current behavior that may not line up with the Word of God. We are simply reporting the positive developments in their spiritual journey. As always, we encourage our readers to pray for anyone and everyone in the news, that the fruit of God would grow in all of our lives.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***