Hallmark 'Christmas Queen' Candace Cameron Bure Felt 'Immense Pressure', Now She Just Spreads the Love

Candace Cameron Bure has been named the "Christmas Queen" of Hallmark movies after starring in her 10th film for the network.

Her latest heart-warming Christmas flick, "The Christmas Contest", just debuted over Thanksgiving weekend. It airs as part of Hallmark's "Countdown to Christmas" which runs for two months before the holiday.

During a recent interview with Us Weekly, the 45-year-old actress said she used to put a lot of pressure on herself to make sure each Christmas movie was bigger and better than the last one.

"I did feel an immense amount of pressure (last year) as every movie does well in the ratings," she told Us Weekly. "And then you always want to hit that mark and exceed that mark. And last year, I finally let it go because it's not the reason why I make these movies."

She explained her heart is really just to make enjoyable films that are also family-friendly.

"I make them because I love them. And I know that the viewers that watch them really love them, and they mean something to them," Bure said. "I always try to make it the best that I can, but I let the pressure go last year."

She became a household name while playing the role of D.J. Tanner in the 80's T.V. series "Full House" and its reboot a few years ago, "Fuller House." Bure and husband Valeri have been married 21 years and have three children together.

In addition to being the Christmas Queen, Bure is also known for being vocal about her Christian faith.

In July 2020, she told Fox News that she relies on her Christian values in all things, including her work.

"My faith is really the foundation of who I am," the actress explained. "It's so important to me, and it's always a part of me, whether it's at home and privately, or when I'm reading the Bible in Bible study. But also at work, and the choices I make within work, and the companies I choose to work with and the projects that I choose to take on."

She continued, "The Bible to me is truth. I can always go back to the word of God and find the hope, the encouragement, the positivity, the trust that I know I have in Jesus. And so it never fails, even when life doesn't go the way I want it to or had planned it to. I know that God's in control of everything."

"I live by faith in everything, in everything that I do, and every aspect of my life," Bure emphasized. "So it's not just something that I rely on or is a crutch. I mean, it is genuinely who I am. How does it help me? It's hard to say because it's just a part of my being."

Even though she's said "no" to certain projects, Bure says her decisions have always been respected in the Hollywood community. "I just can't not be who I am," she said.

And relying on God's guidance and trusting in His way motivates her to move forward, even when projects don't succeed.

Besides making movies for the Hallmark Channel, Bure has also teamed up with the shopping channel QVC to sell a line of DaySpring faith-based inspirational products.

"Clothing has been something I've wanted to do for so long. I just love fashion and I always have since I was a little girl. Partnering with QVC was a natural fit," Bure told People. "I love being able to directly engage with fans through the screen and the social media platforms."

