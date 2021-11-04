Latest Gospel Music Artist Is Not a Human, All Vocals on 'Biblical Love' Created by Artificial Intelligence

The newest gospel music artist is basically virtual, made from artificial intelligence.

The digital artist is named J.C. and the song is titled, Biblical Love.

Relevant Magazine reports it's the first gospel song ever written by an algorithm, recorded by an algorithm, and performed by an algorithm.

Created by Marquis Boone Enterprises in Atlanta, Georgia, J.C. is not a flesh and blood performer.

The song, according to a company press release, is "about unquantifiable love beyond description or measure – a love of biblical proportions that transcends to everyone and everything!"

Tyler Huckabee, Relevant's senior editor explains in his article that it's not new technology. After all, China has had A.I.-generated pop stars for years.

But as Huckabee notes, "With A.I, there are no complicated egos, no messy spiritual deconstruction process, no doubts and, of course, no career-jeopardizing scandals. All you've got is all the modern worshiptainment biz really needs: a pretty chorus, a few Bible-y buzzwords, and a passably diverting emotional high."

Click the player below to listen to J.C.'s Biblical Love.

