'Our Politics Needs New Purpose': Actor Matthew McConaughey Makes Major Announcement About Political Future

Actor Matthew McConaughey has put speculation of a prospective Texas gubernatorial run to rest — at least for now.

The A-list actor released a Twitter video Sunday night discussing his recent exploration of the political realm, while also announcing he has no intentions — for now — of attempting to become the governor of the Lone Star State.

“It is … a path that I am choosing not to take at this moment,” McConaughey said in his video statement.

But before making that announcement, McConaughey explained the journey he has been on over the past two years and the insight he has gained about the current state of affairs in America.

“One category of service I have been exploring is politics. I’ve been considering a run for the governor of Texas,” McConaughey said. “I’ve been listening, I’ve been learning, I’ve been measuring, I’ve been studying Texas politics and American politics.”

The actor said he has been exploring how he can be “most useful in this life” and has discovered some of the “problems” Americans need to fix, specifically when it comes to the political realm.

“Our politics needs new purpose,” McConaughey said. “We have divides that need healing.”

He encouraged people to shine light on “shared values” across party lines and affirmed his belief that “great leaders” will go out of the way to serve others.

“We lead by serving each other,” McConaughey said.

He pledged to continue working with businesses, foundations, and other entities he believes can make a positive cultural impact, though he didn’t rule out a future political endeavor.

This announcement will likely bring a sigh of relief to politicians on both sides of the aisle in Texas who have certainly seen some of the shocking polling data surrounding a prospective McConaughey gubernatorial run.

As Faithwire previously reported, a stunning poll released earlier this month saw McConaughey beating current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) by 8% in a hypothetical head-to-head race.

The survey, conducted by the University of Texas and the Dallas Morning News, found 43% of respondents opting for the Hollywood A-lister, with 35% choosing Abbott. Meanwhile, an additional 22% indicated they would opt for “someone else.”

Respondents were also asked, “Would you be likely to support Matthew McConaughey more than Beto O’Rourke?” McConaughey won this matchup against the Democratic candidate by an even bigger margin, capturing 49% of respondents, with O’Rourke clocking in at just 27%.

