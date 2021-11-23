The Voice's Jeremy Rosado Gives Moving Performance Singing About God's 'Reckless Love'

On Monday night's episode of NBC's "The Voice," viewers witnessed a passionate performance by contestant Jeremy Rosado as he sang Cory Asbury's "Reckless Heart" during the Top 11 live playoffs.

Rosado's rendition brought the audience to their feet, including his coach Kelly Clarkson, as he proclaimed God's endless love for everyone.

"Last night wasn't about me, it was about HIM," the singer shared on Instagram. "I'm not sure how America received this performance, it's seems mixed between people online but what I do know for sure is that, the millions of lives that were impacted and told about the love of Jesus is worth it! Thank you family for sticking with me and for voting last night, praying for the best! I love you."

The 29-year-old landed a spot on American Idol's 11th season nearly a decade ago and made it all the way to 13th place.

During a recent interview with the Tampa Bay Times, Rosado talked about his journey to become a recording artist and his dream of making Christian music.

"I remember when I came back from Idol, I had a welcome home show," the singer recalled. "I think over 2,000 people showed up. Offers just started coming in like crazy. And obviously we did like a good three, four years of being on the road and making music. It changed my life and it landed me a job at a megachurch and I became a worship leader."

Rosado explained that he is grateful for the experience he's gained during his time on the two network television shows, but he aspires to work in Christian broadcasting.

"I will forever be grateful for all of all the things that did for me," Rosado said. "I really want a shot at Christian radio, even locally, like Joy FM or Spirit FM. I've got some things in mind that I think are going to help and I'm excited to see where it goes."

Watch Rosado's performance on 'The Voice' below:

