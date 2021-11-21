'USA! USA!': Olympian Whose 'Infectious' Love for America Went Viral Wows as She Captures 'Most Valuable Patriot' Award

Olympic wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock, who delivered an exuberant and patriotic speech in Tokyo this past August after capturing the gold medal in women’s freestyle wrestling, once again inspired audiences Wednesday night, when she was awarded “Most Valuable Patriot” at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham introduced Mensah-Stock to the roaring audience and reminded everyone that the Olympian “absolutely radiates a positive, infectious attitude.”

This, of course, is already an indisputable fact for anyone who saw Mensah-Stock’s now-viral, post-win speech this past summer, during which her overwhelming love of country spread around the globe.

“USA, USA, USA!” the crowd chanted as the Olympian made her way to the Fox Nation Patriot Awards stage. Mensah-Stock then briefly shared remarks about her notable victory and her life — and became visibly emotional.

“My father’s an immigrant. I made a way for myself,” the Olympian said, explaining how her dad immigrated to America from Ghana. “I was taught to love my country. So I’m here representing the U.S.A.”

Mensah-Stock, the first black woman to win the gold in the freestyle category, went on to credit her faith and loved ones for her success.

“I wouldn’t be here without my faith, my family and my friends,” she said.

As Faithwire previously reported, Mensah-Stock went viral for heaping praise on the U.S. and expressing her gratitude to God after she won her first gold medal this past summer.

“I love representing the U.S.,” says American Olympian Tamyra Mensah-Stock, after winning gold for @USAWrestling in Tokyo. “I love living there. I love it. And I’m so happy I get to represent USA!” Congrats, @MensahTamStock!pic.twitter.com/oX0eyTzr4U — Faithwire (@faithwirenews) August 3, 2021

The athlete, who was elated following her win, said it felt “amazing” to represent the United States. She also credited God for her skills and said she leaves things “in His hands” and prays.

“It feels amazing,” she said. “I love representing the U.S. I … love living here. I love it. And I’m so happy I get to represent U.S.A.!”

