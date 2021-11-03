Their Marriage Nearly Ended, That's When Hailey Baldwin Found Wise Counsel and Justin Bieber Turned to Prayer

Supermodel Hailey Baldwin and pop star Justin Bieber recently shared personal details about their marriage and why she came close to calling it quits. While both Hailey and Justin have become believers in Jesus Christ, their young marriage hit a serious rough patch early on, and she was overwhelmed.

Justin said there were nights when he was journaling his thoughts about Hailey and "praying that God would protect her" as they began to navigate through life together. And they faced some genuinely difficult moments.

During a recent episode of the "In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith" podcast, Hailey revealed that her husband's mental health issues were hard to handle after he told her he was having "out of body experiences," according to Us Weekly.

"I remember I called (my mom) a few different times, one particular time (when) we were in Brooklyn and I was calling her, crying, and I was like, 'I just can't do it. There's no way that I'm going to be able to do this if it's going to be like this forever.' And I just remember she was so calm on the phone and she was like, 'It's going to pass, you're going to be fine and he's going to be healthy and we're here for you,'" the 24-year-old explained.

"But I also just think I was in it. I made a decision. I know for a fact that I've loved this person for a very long time and now would not be the time to give up on him. I just wouldn't do that to him," she added.

The couple were married in a New York City courthouse in Sept. 2018, then held a formal wedding ceremony the following year in South Carolina.

Hailey admitted that the first year of marriage wasn't easy for the young couple, especially when Justin was diagnosed with Lyme disease.

Despite her previous doubts, Hailey said she couldn't give up on Hailey and believed that their marriage would survive.

"Imagine abandoning somebody in the middle of the worst time of their life, potentially. I'm not that type of a person," she continued. "So I was going to stick it out no matter what the outcome was going to be. It was really hard. There were days where I literally was like, 'I don't know if he's going to be okay.' Something really deep down inside of me was like, 'He's going to be through it.' I just didn't know how long it was going to take."

Justin explained how the strong bond in their relationship has helped him heal.

"I think it was just time that healed things, just us showing up for each other every day, being consistent, me seeing that she wasn't going anywhere," he said. "I think I had a lot of, like, rejection issues, that I had to just fight through, but her just continuously showing up every day and being there for me. I just kept seeing that over and over and over. And it just became more secure, and more secure with where we're at in our relationship."

He pointed out that choosing to marry one another was a serious commitment that required both of them to take a "step of faith."

And Hailey made it clear that the couple will continue to "fight" for each other and their relationship.



"Neither of us were going to be the person to say, 'I quit,'" she said. "Neither of us were going to be the one to walk away from the situation. Because we were just both like, 'Hey, we chose to fight for this, so we're gonna keep fighting past whatever we need to.'"

EDITOR'S NOTE: In reporting about steps that high-profile individuals may be taking to seek God, CBN does not endorse past or current behavior that may not line up with the Word of God. As we report positive developments in celebrities' spiritual journeys, we encourage our readers to pray for anyone and everyone in the news, that the fruit of God would grow in all of our lives.