Christian Celebrity Says She's 'Pro-Medical Freedom' Amid COVID Vax Mandates

Hallmark movie star Candace Cameron Bure — known for her role in the 90s sitcom “Full House” — is raising her voice not against vaccination, but against mandates.

Bure shared the graphics, originally posted to the account @thegirlsnamedblake, late last week. The post read, “I’m not anti-[vaccination], I’m just pro-medical freedom.” The other graphics on the 45-year-old celebrity’s post stated she is “pro-informed consent,” “pro-immune system,” “pro-early intervention,” and “pro-sunlight, exercise, real food, and vitamins.”

“This is not about what I am against,” Bure wrote in the caption of the post. “This is what I am for. Read and understand the distinction. This mama is holding the line and standing up for freedom.”

“This should not separate us,” the actor added. “We can have different opinions and still respect and love one another. Be bigger than that!”

While Bure certainly faced criticism for her stance, she was also met with support.

Danica McKeller, known for playing Winnie Cooper in the TV show “The Wonder Years,” applauded Bure’s post.

Celebrity hairstylist Paul Norton replied, “I love this! A very necessary distinction! Way to use your voice!”

Francesca Battistelli, a Christian recording artist, added, “Preach, sister!”

Bure’s post was also “liked” by fellow celebrities, such as “Full House” dad Bob Saget, singer-songwriter Katharine McPhee, and “Spy Kids” star Alexa PenaVega.

More than half of the country — 56.4% — is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The entertainer’s post comes several weeks after President Joe Biden mandated all private-sector employers with 100 or more staffers require all their workers to get inoculated against the virus.

Other well-known figures have taken issue with vaccine mandates.

In addition to NBA players speaking out against the requirement, ESPN host Sage Steele spoke out against her employer, The Walt Disney Company, for mandating staffers’ vaccination against COVID-19. Although she apologized for her comments, Steele initially referred to the requirement as “sick” and “scary,” admitting she only took the shots because declining to do so would have jeopardized her job.

Steele, who has tested positive for COVID-19, has been taken off the air.

