Christian Recording Artist Kirk Franklin Re-Releases 'Lean On Me' Featuring the Compassion Youth Choir

Grammy-winning music artist Kirk Franklin has a new project out that showcases the Compassion Youth Choir.

For several months, Franklin has been working with poor and impoverished youth from all 25 countries in Compassion's child development program to re-release his song, "Lean on Me."

During an interview with CBN's Studio 5, he explained that so many children worldwide are facing struggles we could never imagine and he wants to give them a voice.

"I think music is the great unifier and I think that it cuts through all the political infrastructure," Franklin said. "I think it cuts through every social construct that we have established to be able to separate each other, to be able to divide us and to the socioeconomic areas that really do none of us any good."



He added, "I was very grateful and excited to bring back a song that's over 20 years old and to be able to use it as a tool to be able to get these kids that are sometimes invisible to the rest of us because we're so busy scrolling and trying to be bosses and entrepreneurs that sometimes the least of us get forgotten."

"Lean On Me (Worldwide Mix)" is now available to download or stream.

