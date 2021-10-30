Round Up: Christian Artists Who Have (Already) Released New Christmas Music

If you’re already gearing up to deck the halls, there are already plenty of brand new Christmas music options to ring in the season.

So far, 10 Christian artists have released new holiday albums. It can be tough to keep up with all the singers who have new music, so we put a list together for you.

Here they are:

Zach Williams

For his first foray into Christmas music, Zach Williams put his own unique spin on Christmas classics like “Mary, Did You Know?” and “Christmas Time Is Here.” He recorded the album at Fame Recording Studios in Muscle Shoals.

Williams and his band have called the album “a holly-jolly-party-turned-jam-session worthy of its title.”

”We knew we wanted it to have a rock ‘n’ roll edge, a southern rock feel,” said the “Chain Breaker” singer-songwriter. “That’s when we got the idea to go down to Muscle Shoals.”

Voctave

Voctave, a cappella group based in Florida, is best known for comprising several performers from the Voices of Liberty ensemble singing at The American Adventure pavilion in Walt Disney World’s EPCOT.

The 11-member group also frequently covers contemporary Christian music and often partners with Christian singers. This album features Avalon’s Jody McBrayer and southern gospel singer Mark Lowry.

Life.Church Worship

The praise team at Life.Church in Edmond, Oklahoma, where founder Craig Groeschel serves as pastor, has released a Christmas worship album.

We The Kingdom

Known for hit songs “Holy Water” and “God So Loved,” the Christian group We The Kingdom recorded their new Christmas EP in July of this year in a family basement recording studio. The album’s title, “A Family Christmas,” is apropos, given the band comprises songwriter Ed Cash, his kids Franni Mae and Martin Cash, his brother Scott, and family friend Andrew Bergthold.

The EP’s first track, “Still Can’t Sleep on Christmas Eve,” is particularly important to the family of singers. Franni Mae said the holiday song has been a family anthem for a decade.

”Most of these songs we’ve written together recently, but that one kind of kick-started it way back when,” she told Billboard. “It’s been really sweet to now get to kind of see that whole picture become even more completed.”

Jason Crabb

Two-time Grammy winner Jason Crabb has released a new three-track Christmas EP produced by the late Tim Akers, known for his work with CeCe Winans and Reba McEntire. Akers did in August due to complications from pneumonia after a series of treatments for leukemia.

The three songs are a teaser of a full Christmas album coming out in 2022. When Crabb signed on as an artist with Jay DeMarcus’ Red Street Records, he told the former Rascal Flatts member a Christmas album was one of his “dream records,” adding it was an honor to work with Akers.

”I was so honored to work with Tim Akers again, and this was his last project,” Crabb said. “He was a friend and we’d collaborated before, but this time was special. Tim was producing and arranging the strings for the record when his leukemia came back. He even sat in the hospital in his last days and worked on the music. Nashville lost an amazing talent in Tim, and I really want this record to honor his life. We love you, Tim.”

Cade Thompson

Breakout Christian artist Cade Thompson, known for the radio hit “Provider,” has released his first Christmas EP.

”My Christmas EP brings me so much joy as I have been able to put my personality into each single,” Thompson said. “There has been so much life and excitement surrounding this project, from the moment we began. The arrangements for these songs bring a fun, fresh and new spin, but keep the traditional heartbeats of two well-known Christmas songs.”

The third song, “Can’t Wait for Christmas,” is an original track written by Thompson with Micah Kuiper and Matt Armstrong. Thompson said his own childhood holiday memories served as the inspiration for the lyrics.

Sarah Reeves

Christian pop and worship singer Sarah Reeves is debuting her latest Christmas album in late October.

Ahead of the “More the Merrier” album release, Reeves dropped the single “Go Tell It on the Mountain,” a song she said she chose for the record because it chronicles the true meaning of the holiday season.

“I chose ‘Go Tell It On The Mountain’ because it is a celebration of the Savior’s birth, the whole reason why we celebrate Christmas,” she said. “I had so much fun recording this song. We decided to add some jazzy, classic elements to it, as well as another chorus section to really make it come alive even more. I hope that this song reminds you of the joy of Christmas and what a gift it was to have our Savior, our King Jesus, come to this earth. It is worth shouting about.”

Jordan Feliz

Jordan Feliz, a Christian recording artist known for his folksy, soulful sound, has released a new Christmas EP with two songs: an original, “Joy to Our World,” as well as a cover of “Feliz Navidad.”

Brian Courtney Wilson

Contemporary Christian and gospel singer Brian Courtney Wilson’s new holiday record, “At Christmas,” includes four covers of famous Christmas songs.

”I know you have a lot on your plate, but it is really right around the corner,” Wilson wrote of the new songs and the coming holiday season. “Might as well get a jump on your playlist.”

Gordon Mote

Christian gospel singer and accomplished pianist Gordon Mote joined singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood’s band right after he graduated college. He went on to tour with Trisha Yearwood, the Gaither Vocal Band, and Porter Wagoner, among others.

Mote’s latest album, “Christmas Hymns & Carols: Solo Piano,” features instrumental renditions of holiday favorites.

