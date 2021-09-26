'God Has a Plan': Georgia Southern University Coach Chad Lunsford Shares His Perspective on Football and Faith

Georgia Southern Eagles head coach Chad Lunsford expressed his displeasure about beginning the 2021 football season with a 1-2 start and reassured fans that they had every right to be unhappy with the team - while also making clear that pleasing God is his top priority.

During a press conference Monday, Lunsford explained that his faith in God's plan and purpose allows him to look beyond their losses.

When asked about fans being upset with a 1-2 start this season @GSAthletics_FB head coach Chad Lunsford explained why he's able to remain positive and optimistic despite outside negativity. pic.twitter.com/zL2NCqo0b0 — Frank Sulkowski WJCL (@TheBigGuyWJCL) September 20, 2021

"I'm a man of faith," Lunsford told reporters. "I feel that my steps are ordered. I feel that God has a plan for me. God has a plan for my family. So why worry about things that you don't control? I control how we practice. I control the different things we do at practice. We control the depth chart. We control who plays. I have to focus on the things I do have control over."

He agreed that fans should be unhappy with the outcome because the team is ultimately playing for their audience.

"If the product on the field is not to the liking of our fan base, they have every right to get upset about it," he explained. "We're a form of entertainment. We're a production and that's my job. It's our job to go out there and perform for our fan base and for them to get upset ... thank you. If you're part of a group that doesn't care, that doesn't want you be great, that doesn't want you to win championships ... I don't want to be there. So the way I look at it - they have every right to get upset, but I'm not going to let it bring me down. I'm going to do the best I can do. I'm going to believe in my guys. I'm going to believe in my coaches and we're going to go to work and we're going to do the best we can do. If it's meant to be then it's meant to be."

Lunsford concluded by pointing out that winning is important, but pleasing God is the central focus.

"I'm not defined by football," Lunsford said. "I love football. I love to win. I love to compete. I don't want to lose. I probably hate losing more than I love winning. But it's not gonna define my life. And if people don't like that, it is what it is, man. I got one person to please and that's God, my Savior."

Lunsford has been outspoken about his Christian faith and frequently shares Bible verses on his Twitter account.

During an episode on the Sports Spectrum Podcast in 2019, he shared his testimony and how his relationship with God has strengthened over the years.

