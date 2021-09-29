Battle Over Homeschooling Hits Big Screen: 'God's Not Dead: We the People' in Theaters for Limited Time

"God's Not Dead: We the People" is the latest in the popular Christian movie franchise, and it is only in theaters for three nights next week.

The movie deals with America's ongoing battles over freedom. In this case, there's a focus on parental rights, including the right to homeschool children.

CBN News caught up with one of the film's stars, Isaiah Washington, to learn more about how he came to play a congressman in the movie, and how he looks to God for guidance in the roles he takes. Click the video above to see that interview.