'I Don't Want Us to Be a Generation of Fools': Sadie Robertson Huff Exhorts Her Peers to Embrace God's Truth

Sadie Robertson Huff shared a powerful message about truth during the LO Sister Conference last week as she explained why God's Word is the real truth.

"It is hard to tell the truth," she said. "We've all been in those moments where the truth is hard to say because the truth is awkward sometimes. The truth is uncomfortable. The truth is even offensive but I think we all know like on a micro-level that to tell the truth is loving."

She went on to explain that she believes her generation is actually struggling with what truth actually means.

"The truth is really loving but sometimes it's hard to say. As I was thinking about this I realized that's actually not really the problem in our generation," Robertson explained. "I think the hardest thing for our generation is actually knowing what truth is because everyone has their own truth right? Your truth is different than my truth and my truth can be different than your truth and I'm not offended by your truth because it doesn't have to be my truth. And it really is leading us down a really bad path."

Robertson Huff continued, "When we are so entitled to our opinion that we change it to our truth so that no one can tell me that it's wrong. And it's actually very confusing when we don't have a standard for truth. Because if nothing is true then now we're like well what even is love, confidence, and freedom because it can all be relative and it can all change and it doesn't even matter."

Then she pointed to Proverbs 12:5 that says, "The fool is right in his own eye but a wise man listens to advice."

"I don't want us to be a generation of fools thinking that we're right all the time, thinking that we can do whatever we want just because we want to do it," she said. "Even when it's not best for our life and then we complain about where we're at and then we're so confused and it's all because we really just aren't willing to confront ourself with the truth."

"When we start letting our feelings determine our truth it is very scary and we make irrational decisions. Paul says in Ephesians 6:13, 'Therefore, take up the whole armor of God that you may be able to withstand the evil day and having done all that you can do to stand firm, stand there for having fastened on the belt of truth.' He says if you want to be able to stand in the day of evil, you've got to have on the belt of truth."

The 24-year-old noted how important it is to rely on God's truth rather than our own.

"Do you know why we need the belt of truth in our life now more than ever? Because we cannot stand firm against the lies of the enemy right now unless we have a belt of truth. Because it's heavy ... the weight of the world is heavy. And if your standard of truth is your feelings, it will lie to you all day. But if you stand up with the belt of truth and say I have a God who rescues me and who saves and delivers and is the God of peace ... you're going to be able to stand firm.

"Your emotions of life will take you up and down all but if you want to be able to stand firm and remain still in the presence of God, you've got to remain in the Word," she added. "Fasten with your belt across you no matter how uncomfortable, no matter how awkward it gets. I don't want to be led to death, I want to be led to life."

