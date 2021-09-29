'If It's a Win, Awesome. If Not, I'm Still Gonna Glorify Him': Raiders QB Derek Carr Points to God as Team Starts at 3-0

Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr turned the attention to God following the team's third consecutive win this season, which hasn't happened since 2002.

The NFL team beat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, 33-27 in overtime, and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2, 26-17. During Sunday's game, the Raiders defeated the Miami Dolphins 31-28 with Carr completing 26 of 43 passes for 386 yards and two touchdowns.

During an interview with CBS, Carr was asked how he maintains such confidence during a game, even when it looks like the team is on the brink of losing.

"All the self-glory, that stuff is fleeting. I've already been through that," Carr said. "God took me to a place that all I want to do is glorify Him, and wherever He's going, that's where I want to go. So if it's a win, awesome. If not, I'm still gonna glorify Him."

Prior to the start of the season, Carr told the Associated Press that playing in the NFL is a blessing granted by God.

"I believe God gave me talents to be in this position," he said. "Anybody could be the quarterback here, but in my belief, He's allowed me to be the quarterback here. And I'm gonna continue to give this thing everything that I have. I think that I've done that for seven years."

Shortly after entering the NFL in 2014, Carr shared his testimony and what led him to fully commit his life to Jesus.

"I remember at that moment, I felt so selfish, so arrogant, so cocky," he said. "I got down on my knees and it was finally at that time where God kind of put His foot on my throat and said, 'Hey, I've got special plans for you and you're screwing it up'."

The Raiders have their sights set on a matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, who are 2-1, on October 4 at SoFi Stadium.

