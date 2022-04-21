'Every Living Soul God Created': Steve Harvey Unloads God's 'Key' to Success in Middle of Family Feud

Between segments of “Family Feud,” host Steve Harvey recently explained to the audience that God gave all people unique “gifts” to serve as the “keys” to their success in life.

“The key is to locate your gift,” he said. “It’s not your talent. Your talent has nothing to do with it. Be very careful with what you're talented in and passionate about. They sound like the same thing. What you are gifted at is your quest.”

The 65-year-old TV personality went on to tell young people in the audience they have to identify their respective “gifts” because “therein lies your greatest chance for success,” adding, “Every living soul God created — at birth, He gave all of you a gift — all of you in this room are gifted. All of you are gifted. Listen to me. All of you are gifted individuals.”

“Teaching is a gift,” he said. “Networking is a gift. Working with your hands is a gift. Being a caregiver is a gift. Babysitting is a gift; some people are just really good at it. All of this turns into something.”

To make his point — and to show the difference between a talent and a gift — Harvey told the crowd about one of his childhood friends, whom he called “Clipper.”

Clipper, Harvey recalled, spent all his spare time cutting grass. Nowadays, Harvey’s 62-year-old friend owns an incredibly successful landscaping business in Cleveland, Ohio, bringing in $4 million a year.

“You know what Clipper do?” Harvey said. “Clipper cut grass. He don’t do nothin’ but cut grass. He found his gift and he was gifted at it. His gift has made room for him.”

He urged those attending the “Family Feud” taping to emulate Clipper’s behavior by finding their “gifts.”

“Your gift might be frying chicken,” Harvey said. “Some of y’all bake pie. Some of y’all do hair. Some of y’all fix cars. some of y’all paint. Go do that. Go do that. Do your gift. Don’t worry about which one of them talents. The reason you’re struggling with that talent is because that ain’t what you was built to do. You were built to do your gift.”

“Discover your gift, change your life,” he added. “That’s the secret.”

