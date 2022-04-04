For KING & COUNTRY and Convoy of Hope Unite to Raise $150K for Ukrainian Refugees

Christian music band for KING & COUNTRY partnered with the humanitarian aid organization Convoy of Hope to raise over $150,000 for victims of the war in Ukraine.

The four-time Grammy Award-winning duo, Luke and Joel Smallbone, hosted a free online concert on March 24 from the Mojave Desert in California.

Watch the concert below:

More than 300,000 people attended the live-streamed event on Facebook and YouTube where they performed songs from their latest album, What Are We Waiting For?

During an interview with Fox & Friends, the brothers explained that the idea for having the fundraiser came from advice their father gave them when they were young.

"He said, 'When people are in need, you help.' You know, everybody can play a part, everybody can do something. For us, this is our way to hopefully help people that are being displaced, that are going through incredibly difficult things as we speak," Luke said.

Prior to hosting the concert, the brothers said they expected to raise around $50,000, but they were shocked by the amount of support they received.

"We sort of said we are not going to put a price tag on this thing. We thought maybe 50 grand. So, for our supporters to show up with 150 grand and counting is just incredible," Joel stated.

Hal Donaldson of Convoy of Hope pointed out, "The money they are helping raise will bring much-needed relief to people inside Ukraine and refugees in surrounding countries."

“The money they are helping raise will bring much-needed relief to people inside Ukraine and refugees in surrounding countries,” Hal Donaldson of Convoy of Hope says about the money For King & Country has raised for Ukrainian refugees. — Good Gospel Playlist (@Gospel_Playlist) March 28, 2022

The organization will provide shelter, food, water, hygiene kits, and other supplies to Ukrainian refugees in multiple countries.

"Convoy of Hope is incredibly blessed by this partnership with for KING & COUNTRY," said Donaldson. "I truly appreciate Joel and Luke's hearts for the work that Convoy of Hope does and their desire to relieve the suffering of Ukrainians. The money they have helped, and continue to help raise, will bring much-needed relief to people inside Ukraine and refugees in the countries surrounding it."

For KING & COUNTRY released What Are We Waiting For? on March 11, which is the band's fifth studio album.

It hit No. 7 on the Billboard 200 charts and No. 2 overall on Billboard's Top Album Sales Charts. It's the brothers' second album to reach the Top 10 charts.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***