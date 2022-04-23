Grammy-Winning Gospel Artist CeCe Winans Talks With CBN's Studio 5 About Latest Album, 'Believe For It'

Gospel artist CeCe Winans began the year with 12 Grammy Awards on the shelf, and a few weeks ago she added three more.

That's 15 Grammy wins for the Christian singer. The latest awards were for Best Gospel Performance, Best Contemporary Christian Performance, Best Gospel Album.

She sat down with CBN's Studio 5 to talk more about that album called "Believe for It."

Winans said this is her first live worship project, which had to be postponed for a while due to COVID.

"The funny thing is, I finally do my live record and we had planned to do it in the beginning of 2020, then the pandemic happened. So, we got it done at the end of 2020 - we had a couple of people," she revealed.

Winans said she is hopeful that the project will capture the Lord's presence.

"A lot of people are broken. They feel like giving up. They lost loved ones ... they're hurting. We don't have the option not to believe, we gotta believe if we're going to see God move in the way we need Him to move," Winans stated.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***