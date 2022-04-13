Displaying 30+ Stories
Grammy-Winning Worship Leader Chris Brown Opens up About Elevation Worship's Latest Project

04-13-2022
CBN News
Image source: CBN News
Chris Brown is a voice you may have heard on stage with Elevation Worship. And if you're a churchgoer, you've likely sung lyrics, Chris has had a hand in writing.

And a joint project between Elevation and Maverick City Music called "Old Church Basement" just won the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album a week ago.  

CCM Magazine reports that while receiving the award, Chris said, "I will never forget that little basement where this beautifully wild season between our two groups began. This has been the most amazing thing watching our two ministries create something together that we could've never created separately."

Chris also joined CBN's Studio 5 this week to share his latest work on the Elevation project titled "Lion" and how it compares to previous projects.

"We didn't really know what to do with some of what we were writing," Brown explained. "We weren't writing specifically with this album in mind. We just kept creating and having fun with friends over the last year. Then we made the decision to just put everything on this one project and let it all exist together." 

He added, "We loved how colorful like stylistically the whole album was."

