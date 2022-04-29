'I Do Rituals': Megan Fox's Jaw-Dropping Occult Revelation That She and Machine Gun Kelly Drink 'Each Other's Blood'

“Transformers” star Megan Fox raised eyebrows in January when she revealed she and her now-fiancé recording artist Machine Gun Kelly “drank each other’s blood” during their engagement. She’s speaking about it more now.

The 35-year-old celebrity opened up about the bizarre and concerning claim during a newly published interview with British Glamour.

“So, I guess to ‘drink’ each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like ‘Game of Thrones,’ drinking each other’s blood,” Fox told the magazine. “It’s just a few drops. But yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.”

She went on to share more jaw-dropping details, telling the outlet about her dabbling into the occult.

“I read tarot cards and I’m into astrology and I’m doing all these metaphysical practices and meditations,” Fox explained. “And I do rituals on new moons and full moons, and all these things. And so, when I do it, it’s a passage or it is used for a reason. And it is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.’”

The star added that her fiancé — whose real name is Colton Baker — is “much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic,” referring to his willingness to retrieve blood from his body for their “rituals.”

“He’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul,’” she said. When asked if that particular scenario has ever unfolded, Fox said, “It doesn’t not happen. Let me tell you, maybe not exactly like that, but a version of that has happened many times.”

That was not the extent of Fox’s concerning spiritual remarks.

At another point during the Glamour interview, Fox said she believes she has been “manifesting” Machine Gun Kelly since she was four years old.

“I’m also four years older than him, so I think I made him,” the actor said of her partner. “My thoughts and intentions grew him into the person that he is. Who knows what he would’ve looked like or been like if it wasn’t for me.”

She made similar comments about Machine Gun Kelly during a 2021 interview with British GQ, telling the magazine about the time she and Baker first encountered one another.

Fox said they were first introduced to each other during a GQ party in Los Angeles, which came a few years before they officially connected in 2020. Bizarrely, Fox told the outlet that their “spirit guides” kept them from seeing one another’s faces, despite being introduced to each other.

“I think we weren’t allowed to see each other yet,” she said. “We weren’t supposed to run into each other that night, so our souls, our spirit guides, were luring us away from each other, because you literally had no face, like that thing from ‘Spirited Away.’ It is hard to see his face in general, but really he had no face that night. … Thank God, because what torture had I known you were there and I couldn’t get to you. It was better that I didn’t know.”

These developments certainly mark a drastic diversion from the principles with which Fox was raised. The well-known movie star was brought up in a Pentecostal church.

In 2013, during an interview with Esquire, Fox said she witnessed miracles, healings, and speaking in tongues as a Christian.

“I have seen magical, crazy things happen,” she recalled at the time. “I’ve seen people be healed. Even now, in the church I go to, during praise and worship, I could feel that I was maybe getting ready to speak in tongues, and I’d have to shut it off, because I don’t know what that church would do if I started screaming out in tongues in the back.”

The British GQ writer, Molly Lambert, described Fox’s evolution over the last several years as “a spiritual quest,” much of it stemming from the ways in which Fox was sexualized and objectified at the height of her Hollywood fame in the early aughts.

Relatedly, Fox told the magazine she has accepted her past and has moved on.

“I did a lot of work to remove that feeling of being a victim and realize that it was a lesson,” she explained. “So there was purpose in it and I didn’t have to suffer anymore. It’s [made me grow] into a much more interesting human being than I would have been without that. So it allows you the space to have gratitude for something that previously you felt persecuted by. That’s the one thing in my life I did do a lot of work on, I do feel free from.”

Fox continued, “So it’s not that I feel vindicated. I’m beyond that, because I don’t need to be right about it anymore. Back then I was hurt — of course I did suffer tremendously — but, you know, I’m not looking for payback. I don’t need an apology.”

